Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $31.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 51.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,131,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.64. 5,073,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,494. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

