Altagas (TSE:ALA) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Altagas (TSE:ALA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.70.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of TSE:ALA traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.