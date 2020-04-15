AltaCorp Capital Lowers Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.25

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$4.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QST. Raymond James lowered their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$6.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of CVE:QST traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.64. The company had a trading volume of 181,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.68.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at C$346,750. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total transaction of C$147,101.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$509,000.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

