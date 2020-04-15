AltaCorp Capital Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$9.25

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target decreased by AltaCorp Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.52. 651,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,392. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The firm has a market cap of $536.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.10.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.00 million.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.