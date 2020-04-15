AltaCorp Capital Cuts Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$0.10

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

SHLE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.12. 45,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$1.76.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

