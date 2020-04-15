AltaCorp Capital Cuts Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$0.10

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.
SHLE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.12. 45,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$1.76.
About Source Energy Services
