Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AGD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Get Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.