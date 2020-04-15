Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.
Shares of NYSE:AGD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $10.78.
About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Recommended Story: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.