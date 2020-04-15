Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $1,425.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $16.28 on Wednesday, reaching $1,248.95. 729,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $850.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,209.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

