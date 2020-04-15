Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Reduced by Actiam N.V.

Actiam N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 8.4% of Actiam N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 136,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,262.17. 1,324,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,209.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.