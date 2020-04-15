Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Actiam N.V.

Actiam N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 11.2% of Actiam N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Moon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1,269.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,049. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,212.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

