Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,217.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

