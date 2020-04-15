Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Down 4.1%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80, approximately 27,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,302,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $386,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Montgomery sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $178,670.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,670.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,667 shares of company stock worth $2,588,670.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alpha Pro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.