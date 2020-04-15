Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDRX. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.