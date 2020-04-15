Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.94, approximately 16,893 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 663,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.