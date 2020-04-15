Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

ALSN stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

