Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.
ALSN stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $50.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
