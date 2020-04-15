Allen Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 350,347 shares of company stock worth $112,669,594 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $13.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,976,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,133. The company has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

