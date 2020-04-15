Allen Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.92. 8,439,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.55. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

