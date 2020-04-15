Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 859 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 323,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in AT&T by 9.3% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 256,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5,025.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 26,138,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

