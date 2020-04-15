Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 5,203 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up about 1.2% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE BX traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,994,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,611. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.