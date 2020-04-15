Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 475 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 874,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,428,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

