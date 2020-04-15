Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 437 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $170.86. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,818. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $212.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.06.

