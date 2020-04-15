Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 353 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,925,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.74. 211,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

