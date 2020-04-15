Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 319 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $325,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 190,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 184,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

DUK traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $88.55. 2,775,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

