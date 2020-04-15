Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 305 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. 857,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,375,835. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

