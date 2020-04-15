Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 25,154 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,154 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 97,541,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $207.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

