Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 16,773 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,773 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 106,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

