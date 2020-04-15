Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,546,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,818,074. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.