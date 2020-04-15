Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,517. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.