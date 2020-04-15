Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 586,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,965. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

