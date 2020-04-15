Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,977,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

