Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 131,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,667 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.

