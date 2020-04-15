Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViaSat alerts:

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

VSAT traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.12. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.