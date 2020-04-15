Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,238.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 185,435 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 138,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

SCHH stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 201,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,676. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

