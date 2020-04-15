Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 4,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 125,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,549,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

