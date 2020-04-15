Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,028 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

