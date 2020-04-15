Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,056,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 196,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $133.64. The company had a trading volume of 190,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,327. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average is $164.23. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.72.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.