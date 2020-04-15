Allen Capital Group LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. 10,320,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,781,148. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

