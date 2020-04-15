Allen Capital Group LLC Has $687,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.01. 82,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,018. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

