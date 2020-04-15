Allen Capital Group LLC Has $641,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.9% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 73.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.76. 7,419,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.