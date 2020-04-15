Allen Capital Group LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. 15,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,459. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

