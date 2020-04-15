Allen Capital Group LLC Has $572,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,384,000 after buying an additional 1,573,768 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,434 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,078,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,780,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 4,418,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,321. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

