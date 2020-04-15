Allen Capital Group LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. 5,604,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,542. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

