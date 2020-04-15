Allen Capital Group LLC Has $34.68 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 10.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $34,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 593,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after buying an additional 238,876 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 213,875 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,841 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.