Allen Capital Group LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,517,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,808. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

