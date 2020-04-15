Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after acquiring an additional 769,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 583,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,941,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 127,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.