Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 136,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,206,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.74.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,262.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. The stock has a market cap of $850.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,209.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,313.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

