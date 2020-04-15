Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $25.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,308.78. 5,602,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,858.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

