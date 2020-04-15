Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 34,744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.72. 21,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,243. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

