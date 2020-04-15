Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $8.66 on Wednesday, hitting $165.96. 11,818,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,956,688. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.