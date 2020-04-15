Allen Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of SPEU traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,663. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.