Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,664 Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

NYSE XYL traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. 73,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,501. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

